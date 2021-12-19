$1.87 EPS Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $8.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.13.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.2% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 85.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 16.6% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded down $7.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,982,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,285. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $192.89 and a 52 week high of $246.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

