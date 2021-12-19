Short Interest in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Increases By 33.3%

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. M3F Inc. owned 0.48% of First Seacoast Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised First Seacoast Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.
First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile
First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.
Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.