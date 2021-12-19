Short Interest in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Increases By 33.3%

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. M3F Inc. owned 0.48% of First Seacoast Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised First Seacoast Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FSEA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. 8,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.

