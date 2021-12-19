Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the November 15th total of 39,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CREX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,097. Creative Realities has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 3.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Realities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Creative Realities in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Creative Realities in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Creative Realities by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Creative Realities during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.

