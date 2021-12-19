Short Interest in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expands By 32.9%

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the November 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.93. 1,184,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. Teekay LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $17.24.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.97 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 40.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jonestrading cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Teekay LNG Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.01.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

