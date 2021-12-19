Connectome 1-Day Volume Tops $1.67 Million (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, Connectome has traded up 33.3% against the US dollar. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges. Connectome has a total market cap of $240,679.51 and approximately $1.67 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Connectome Coin Profile

CNTM is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

