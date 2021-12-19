Zero Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges (ZERO)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZERO) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $247,893.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zero has traded down 44% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.01 or 0.00338196 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00141160 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00087294 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003690 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,101,010,101 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.