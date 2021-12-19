Ambire AdEx (ADX) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Week

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Ambire AdEx token can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ambire AdEx has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ambire AdEx has a total market capitalization of $77.07 million and $7.10 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00040641 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Ambire AdEx (ADX) is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 145,815,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,372,559 tokens. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ambire AdEx’s official website is www.ambire.com . The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambire AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

