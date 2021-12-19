GamerCoin (GHX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.37 Million

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. GamerCoin has a market cap of $32.18 million and $7.37 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One GamerCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0917 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00053018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.97 or 0.08320933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00076375 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,036.15 or 0.99869167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00048585 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002662 BTC.

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,048,563 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

