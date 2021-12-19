Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $13,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,015,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,710,000 shares of company stock worth $44,843,200.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NUVB remained flat at $$9.79 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,565. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. Nuvation Bio has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). As a group, research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

