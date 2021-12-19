F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Receives $20.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

FXLV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:FXLV traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 652,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,438. F45 Training has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $17.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). As a group, equities analysts forecast that F45 Training will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Gilchrist purchased 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $260,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 262,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,250 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $2,172,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $48,851,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $3,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

