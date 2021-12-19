Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Short Interest Up 31.1% in November

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the November 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE CCU traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.22. 132,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,455. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.61 million. On average, analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.7066 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 25,567 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,958,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

