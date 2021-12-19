Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Short Interest Down 34.5% in November

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the November 15th total of 241,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLX. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.7% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 319,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 32.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A during the second quarter worth $168,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 153,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,787. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $672.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.34. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $19.33.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 37.65%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

