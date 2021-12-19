Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.53. 72,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,102. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $19.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 158,622 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 61,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 55,069 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $792,000.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

