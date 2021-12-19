Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho started coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

RLMD traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.03. 394,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,658. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.17. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $191,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 12.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 17.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

