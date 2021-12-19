$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.30. Chemung Financial reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.44 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 13.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Chemung Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Chemung Financial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.29. 4,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.41. The company has a market cap of $206.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

