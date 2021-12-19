Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:PKG traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.03. 1,976,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $127.06 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.05.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 77,214 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $20,918,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $16,647,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

