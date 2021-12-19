Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,418,700 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the November 15th total of 4,138,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of Koolearn Technology stock remained flat at $$4.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55. Koolearn Technology has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.55.

About Koolearn Technology

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited provides online extracurricular education services in China. It operates through three segments: College Education, K12 Education, and Pre-school Education. The College Education segment offers college test preparation and overseas test preparation courses to college students and working professionals.

