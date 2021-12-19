Short Interest in Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Grows By 28.4%

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,876,900 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the November 15th total of 3,799,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 651,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

LUNMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,687. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.85. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $756.40 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.22%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

