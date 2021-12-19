Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 530,800 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the November 15th total of 410,500 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TKAT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 236,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 3.10. Takung Art has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $74.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKAT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Takung Art during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. United Maritime Capital LLC increased its position in Takung Art by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Takung Art during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Takung Art during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Takung Art during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Takung Art Co, Ltd. Operates international online trading platform that provides state-of-the-art and convenient services for various types of artworks. The firm provides a way for art collectors and investors to acquire shared ownership in Asian and other fine art – including paintings, calligraphies, jewellery and precious gems.

