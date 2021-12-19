McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

MCRAA remained flat at $$35.10 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57. McRae Industries has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $66.41 million, a P/E ratio of 63.82 and a beta of 0.53.

McRae Industries Company Profile

McRae Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of military combat boots and children’s shoes. It operates through the following segments: Work Boot, and Western/Lifestyle Boot. The Work Boot segment relates to the distribution of work boot products through the Dan Post, Laredo, John Deere, and McRae brands.

