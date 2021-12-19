Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
OTCMKTS:MTENY remained flat at $$0.52 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668. Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.
About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
