Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Update

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the November 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NSANY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nissan Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSANY traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.83. 70,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,314. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.25. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.37. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $17.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

