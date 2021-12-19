$30.70 Million in Sales Expected for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to announce sales of $30.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.20 million and the highest is $31.20 million. Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $30.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $121.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.20 million to $121.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $122.10 million, with estimates ranging from $120.30 million to $123.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

GNTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 31,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,232. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

In related news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $71,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $232,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 178,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 56,974 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 87,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

