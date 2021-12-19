Analysts Expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.48 Million

Analysts expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to report sales of $3.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.43 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year sales of $13.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $14.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.73 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $15.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLDB stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,160,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,172. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

