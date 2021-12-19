Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will announce sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.32 billion and the highest is $3.60 billion. Group 1 Automotive posted sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year sales of $13.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.54 billion to $13.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.38 billion to $17.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.97 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.20.

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $1,005,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $326,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4,862.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth $100,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth $149,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPI traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.01. The company had a trading volume of 493,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $115.19 and a 1-year high of $212.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.62 and its 200-day moving average is $177.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.