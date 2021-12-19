salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to post sales of $7.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.22 billion and the highest is $7.23 billion. salesforce.com posted sales of $5.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $26.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.39 billion to $26.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $31.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.70 billion to $31.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 542,827 shares of company stock valued at $154,752,334. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,119,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,245,762. The stock has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.74, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

