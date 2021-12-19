$2.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.61 and the highest is $2.65. Carlisle Companies reported earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $9.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.95 to $13.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carlisle Companies.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS.

CSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.86.

NYSE CSL traded down $8.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.93. The stock had a trading volume of 706,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,088. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.85 and its 200 day moving average is $209.84. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.