OMG Network (OMG) Price Reaches $5.93 on Top Exchanges

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for $5.93 or 0.00012670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $832.18 million and $206.86 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.42 or 0.00201604 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001110 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OMGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.