The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Up 36.8% in November

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the November 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GDV stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.14. 140,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,924. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 168,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

