Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Short Interest Up 35.7% in November

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 925,000 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the November 15th total of 681,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Finance Of America Companies stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 6,136,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,764. Finance Of America Companies has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Finance Of America Companies will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Finance Of America Companies news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $6,200,934.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOA. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

