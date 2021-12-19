$32.23 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will announce sales of $32.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $32.57 billion. Kroger posted sales of $30.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year sales of $137.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.33 billion to $139.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $139.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $134.25 billion to $143.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of KR traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,752,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,750,725. Kroger has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.40.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,028. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,835 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in Kroger by 21.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after buying an additional 10,727,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,422,000 after acquiring an additional 982,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,857,000 after acquiring an additional 840,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,065,000 after acquiring an additional 269,543 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

