Grin (GRIN) Trading Down 11.9% This Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $21.61 million and $1.88 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,840.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.94 or 0.08372982 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.03 or 0.00330972 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.95 or 0.00926449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00074775 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.66 or 0.00389962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.15 or 0.00262909 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 92,006,520 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GRINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.