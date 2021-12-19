$21.33 Billion in Sales Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will post sales of $21.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $22.01 billion. General Electric posted sales of $21.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $75.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.25 billion to $76.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $80.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.25 billion to $84.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for General Electric.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.45. 9,064,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,576,470. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.39. The firm has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 1-year low of $82.88 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in General Electric by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $943,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.