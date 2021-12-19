Router Protocol Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.72 or 0.00007943 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.40 million and $788,940.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00053077 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.14 or 0.08317901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00076800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,770.79 or 0.99851237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00048636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

