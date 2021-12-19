JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Short Interest Update

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the November 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 677,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

JELD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $472,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,346 shares of company stock worth $3,531,551. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JELD traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.42. 1,467,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

