Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Short Interest Down 23.9% in November

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the November 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $391,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,248,000 after buying an additional 1,986,823 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,811,000 after buying an additional 1,513,394 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,452,000 after buying an additional 1,429,694 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,236,000 after buying an additional 1,210,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,321,000 after buying an additional 1,024,683 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKX remained flat at $$41.69 during trading on Friday. 2,048,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,384. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

