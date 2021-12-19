Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Down 23.6% in November

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MRAAY stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 227,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,714. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Murata Manufacturing has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

