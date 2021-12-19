Zacks: Analysts Expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will report earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($1.15). Seagen reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 187.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($3.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.92.

In other Seagen news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $1,071,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,565 shares of company stock valued at $75,830,536 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Seagen in the second quarter worth $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 56.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 486.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 438.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 81.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGEN traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,263. Seagen has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $202.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.16 and a beta of 0.78.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

