Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.96 Million

Brokerages expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to report $144.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.47 million. Teekay LNG Partners posted sales of $148.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year sales of $574.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $568.51 million to $583.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $562.42 million, with estimates ranging from $520.17 million to $580.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jonestrading cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Teekay LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

Shares of TGP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,308. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.17. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.30%. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 46.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 11.5% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

