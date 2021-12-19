$2.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) will announce sales of $2.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.59 billion. Raymond James reported sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full-year sales of $10.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $10.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $11.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,156,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,700. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.19. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $61.30 and a 12 month high of $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Raymond James by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 193,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

