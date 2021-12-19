National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Short Interest Down 22.9% in November

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the November 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 709,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other National Instruments news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NATI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 379.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Instruments stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.33. 1,539,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,939. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.01%.

NATI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

