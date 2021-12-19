Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAZ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 825.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 97,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NAZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,831. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

