PIVX Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $34.61 million and $200,839.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,800.86 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000881 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008314 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 67,829,967 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

