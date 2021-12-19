FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). FibroGen posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($2.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($1.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $155.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.33 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FGEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 38.5% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 19.2% during the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in FibroGen by 23.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in FibroGen by 221.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 156,490 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FibroGen stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,632,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,793. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.87.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

