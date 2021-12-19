Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will post sales of $128.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.58 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $62.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $377.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.98 million to $397.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $359.64 million, with estimates ranging from $345.94 million to $392.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 818,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,580. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $621.75 million, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

