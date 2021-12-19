LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.66 Million

Analysts expect that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will report sales of $247.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $244.70 million and the highest is $250.61 million. LendingClub posted sales of $75.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 226.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year sales of $804.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $801.10 million to $806.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Shares of LC stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.68. 4,599,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,895. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 2.12.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $169,408.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,396 shares of company stock worth $505,633 over the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in LendingClub in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in LendingClub by 107.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in LendingClub in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in LendingClub in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

