$1.43 EPS Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will report earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. Syneos Health posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYNH. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

NASDAQ:SYNH traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,995,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.31 and a 200-day moving average of $91.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $104.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

