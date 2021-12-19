Analysts Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.65. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.
NYSE QSR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.49. 3,415,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,099. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.60%.
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
