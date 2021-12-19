Analysts Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.65. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QSR. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

NYSE QSR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.49. 3,415,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,099. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.60%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

