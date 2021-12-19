Orbitcoin Price Reaches $0.23 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000492 BTC on major exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $742,309.05 and approximately $46.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,649.30 or 0.99561769 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00047485 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.90 or 0.00277247 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.91 or 0.00420258 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00187427 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009707 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009018 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001976 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

