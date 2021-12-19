Zacks: Analysts Anticipate James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will post sales of $205.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $214.90 million. James River Group reported sales of $194.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year sales of $779.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $762.10 million to $797.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $879.55 million, with estimates ranging from $812.40 million to $946.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.05 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JRVR shares. TheStreet cut James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ JRVR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.67. 1,646,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,588. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average is $34.44. James River Group has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. James River Group’s payout ratio is -29.48%.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in James River Group by 257.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in James River Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in James River Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in James River Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in James River Group during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

